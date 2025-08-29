'India-Japan will together shape ASEAN, Asian century': PM Modi hails ties with Tokyo PM Modi's address projected a message of optimism and opportunity, emphasising India's growing economic stature, transparent governance, and Japan's vital role as a trusted development partner.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum, emphasising the deepening strategic and economic partnership between the two nations. Speaking in Tokyo, Modi highlighted India’s rapid growth, the increasing role of Japanese investments, and the promising future of India as a global economic powerhouse.

Capital in India does not just grow, it multiplies

Opening his remarks, PM Modi stated, “In India, capital does not just grow, it multiplies,” underscoring the country’s dynamic investment climate. He revealed that Japanese companies have invested more than $40 billion in India, with $13 billion flowing in during the last two years alone—reflecting strong confidence in India’s growth trajectory.

India: A political and economic powerhouse

Modi pointed to India’s stable political environment and transparent policy framework, saying, “Today, India enjoys political and economic stability. There is transparency in our policies.” He noted India is the fastest-growing major economy globally and is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy in the near future.

Reform, perform and transform: The engines of growth

The Prime Minister credited India’s progress to its commitment to reforms, stating, “Behind this change in India is our approach of reform, perform and transform.” He announced the government’s decision to open up sectors like nuclear energy to private sector participation, building on earlier reforms in defence and space.

Strengthening India-Japan economic ties

Highlighting the robust bilateral relationship, PM Modi lauded Japan as a key partner in India’s development journey. "From metro rail to manufacturing, semiconductors to startups… Japan has always been an important partner,"” he said. Modi also noted his personal ties with many Japanese business leaders dating back to his tenure as Gujarat’s Chief Minister.

Call to global investors: "Come make in India, make for the world"

Addressing the Japanese business community, Modi extended a warm invitation: "Come make in India, make for the world." He urged companies to capitalize on India’s transparent governance and strong policy environment to scale manufacturing and innovation globally.

India-Japan partnership: Shaping the Asian Century

Concluding his address, PM Modi stressed the broader regional significance of the bilateral partnership, saying, "India-Japan will together shape ASEAN, Asian century."” This shared vision aims to drive sustained regional growth, prosperity, and stability in Asia.

Upcoming India-Japan annual summit and bilateral talks

The Prime Minister’s two-day visit includes participation in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit and high-level discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. Japan is expected to announce a doubling of its investment targets in India and unveil new agreements to boost cooperation in trade, defence, science, and technology.

Navigating geopolitical shifts with stronger bilateral ties

Against the backdrop of shifting global economic and geopolitical dynamics, Modi’s engagement with Japanese leaders aims to deepen strategic cooperation and strengthen the India-Japan partnership’s role in shaping the future of Asia.

