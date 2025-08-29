PM Modi confirms ISRO-JAXA partnership for Chandrayaan-5 mission in Tokyo ISRO plans to launch the Chandrayaan-5 mission in 2027-28 using Japan’s H3 rocket. Prime Minister Modi confirmed the collaboration in an interview with the Japanese newspaper, The Yomiuri Shimbun.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has confirmed a collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) for the Chandrayaan-5 mission. In an interview with the Japanese newspaper The Yomiuri Shimbun, PM Modi announced that the joint mission, also known as the Lunar Polar Exploration (LUPEX), will enhance our understanding of lunar south pole.

The mission will utilise Japan’s H3 rocket and is planned for a 2027-28 launch. It aims to explore the Moon's south polar region to locate and analyse water ice. As part of the partnership, JAXA will develop the rover, while ISRO will contribute the lander.

ISRO and JAXA collaboration

"Our government-to-government collaboration in the space sector, between ISRO and JAXA, is fostering a culture of cooperation between our industries and startups," PM Modi said. He added that this partnership is "creating an ecosystem where innovation flows both ways—from labs to launch pads, and from research to real-world applications".

The Prime Minister expressed his pleasure about the collaboration, stating, "I am glad that India and Japan are joining hands for the next edition of the Chandrayaan series or the LUPEX mission. This will contribute to deepening our understanding of the permanently shadowed regions at the lunar south pole".

He also reflected on India’s space achievements, noting, "From Chandrayaan-3’s historic landing on the moon’s south pole to our advances in interplanetary missions, India has consistently demonstrated that space is not the final frontier, it is the next frontier".

PM Modi also lauded India’s space journey and called it “a story of determination, hard work, and innovation of our scientists”.

PM Modi is currently in Japan for a two-day visit, from August 29-30, at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. This marks his eighth visit to the country.

