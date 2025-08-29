Tokyo's iconic SkyTree tower shines in Indian tricolour amid PM Modi's visit to Japan | WATCH Tokyo's SkyTree tower lit up in the Indian Tricolour to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrived in Japan for a two-day visit. The tower is one of Japan's most iconic landmarks and the tallest structure in the country.

Tokyo:

The iconic SkyTree tower in Tokyo was lit up in the hues of the Indian Tricolour on Friday evening to mark the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Japan. The illumination of SkyTree in saffron, white, and green created a striking visual that celebrated India–Japan friendship. The spectacular gesture symbolised the warmth and friendship between the two nations, setting the tone for the high-level visit. Prime Minister Modi is in Tokyo on a two-day visit at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. During the visit, he will participate in the 15th India–Japan Annual Summit -- a key platform for strengthening bilateral ties and advancing cooperation in trade, technology and strategic areas.

About Tokyo's Skytree

The Tokyo Skytree is one of Japan's most iconic landmarks and the tallest structure in the country. Standing at 634 meters (2,080 feet), it is the world's tallest broadcasting tower and the second-tallest man-made structure after Dubai's Burj Khalifa. Located in the Sumida district of Tokyo, the Skytree was completed in 2012 and serves as a television and radio broadcasting hub, while also housing observation decks that offer panoramic views of the Tokyo skyline. The tower is part of the larger Tokyo Skytree Town, which includes shopping complexes, an aquarium, and entertainment facilities, making it a popular tourist attraction.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Japan sets 10 trillion yen investment in India

It is to be noted here that Japan on Friday set an investment target of 10 trillion yen in India over a decade and the two sides firmed up a mega roadmap to bolster cooperation in several key areas such as critical minerals, defence and technology, in decisions that came amid economic turbulence by the Trump administration's policies on trade and tariffs. The announcements on expanding India-Japan special strategic and global partnership were made following summit talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba.

The Prime Minister, who landed in Tokyo this morning, said India-Japan cooperation is crucial for global peace and stability, and both sides have laid a strong foundation for a "new and golden chapter" in the partnership. "We have created a 10-year roadmap for cooperation in a range of areas, including investment, innovation, and economic security, he said.

Indo-Pacific and global stability focus

In his remarks, the Prime Minister said India and Japan are fully committed to a free, open, peaceful, prosperous and rules-based Indo-Pacific. Both sides also decided to further strengthen cooperation in the field of the defence industry and innovation. Concerns of India and Japan regarding terrorism and cybersecurity are the same, PM Modi said, adding that both sides have shared interests in boosting defence and maritime security. The India-Japan partnership is rooted in mutual trust, reflects our national priorities and is shaped by our shared values and beliefs, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

