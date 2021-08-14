Independence Day 2021: One World Trade Centre to be lit in Indian Tricolour

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian tricolor lights would be turned on at sunset on August 15 New York City time

Independence Day 2021: Three iconic buildings in America's New York City will illuminate with the Indian Tricolour on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day 2021 on August 15. American community the South Asian Engagement Fund on Friday took to Twitter to make this announcement. The buildings also include the One World Trade Center.

The community has encouraged people to head to the WTC Podium in the city to experience the Tricolour display that is scheduled to take place at 07:54 PM tomorrow. The lighting could also be viewed live at http://saef-us.org/TriColorNYC from anywhere in the world.

“This initiative commemorates the world’s largest democracy - India entering its 75th year of Independence,” South Asian Engagement Foundation said in a press release.

One World Trade Center’s 408 feet tall and 758-tonne spire as well as its podium will be covered in hues of the Indian flag. The One World Trade Center is the tallest building in America that stands on the site of the 9/11 terror attacks.

The lights would be turned on at sunset on August 15 New York City time on One World Trade Center, One Bryant Park, and One Five One until 2 am.

The founding trustee of the foundation, Rahul Walia, described the event as a “historic moment commemorating India’s Independence and most importantly the expression of love between the US and India." "We hope to continue the tradition and enhance the experience for everyone with more imagery on the podium,” Walia said in the release.

