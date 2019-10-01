Image Source : @MURTAZASOLANGI 'You don't sound like a prime minister from Pakistan', Imran Khan mocked on US television

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has had to face yet another embarrassment when he was told on US television that he did not sound like a prime minister from Pakistan.

Speaking to a US media channel, Imran Khan said, "While the US was pouring money into Afghanistan in this futile war, the Chinese were developing a first-world infrastructure. You just need to go to China to see."

To this the media persons in the US had a good laugh before one of them said, "You do not sound right now like a Prime Minister, you sound like the welder from the Bronx to complain about the infrastructure in the US."

Bronx is a welding company in New York.

Imran Khan was in US last week for the 74th UNGA meet where he tried his best to turn the world against India with his hate speeches and war rhetoric, without much success.

