Imran Khan's 'borrowed' Saudi jet develops technical glitch mid air; returns to New York

Image Source : PTI As 'Special' Jet develops technical glitch, Pak PM Imran Khan returns to New York

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had to return to New York when his 'borrowed' Saudi plane developed technical glitch mid-air. As per reports, the aircraft was crossing the Atlantic Ocean when the pilot observed technical abnormalities and flew the plane back to New York's JFK airport.

Pakistan's Ambassador to UN, Maleeha Lodhi, who had earlier seen off Khan, rushed back to the airport. The Prime Minister, who led the Pakistan delegation to the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, waited at the airport for some time while technicians tried to fix the fault, but more work was needed which they would try to complete it by Saturday morning.

Imran will now be spending the night in New York before returning home.

Officials said if the plane was not fixed on Saturday morning, Khan would take a commercial flight back to Pakistan.

Pak PM was returning home after a week-long trip to US to attend the 74th UNGA meet.