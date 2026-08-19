Awarapan 2 crosses Rs 100 crore in India within five days, matching Kabir Singh and Sooryavanshi's feat

New Delhi:

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 has achieved a major box-office milestone within just five days of its release. The sequel to the 2007 cult classic Awarapan has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India, emerging as one of the fastest Hindi films to reach this milestone. The film, which hit theatres on August 14, has maintained a strong run despite facing competition from Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Notably, Awarapan 2 has also become Emraan Hashmi's first solo lead film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark, both domestic and worldwide. The film has also matched the pace of films such as Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. Read on to find out how much it collected on Day 5, August 18, 2026.

Awarapan 2 crossed Rs 100 crore in India

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 crossed the Rs 100 crore net mark in India on its fifth day, August 18, 2026. The film earned Rs 9.75 crore on Tuesday across 11,060 shows, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 100.75 crore.

The film opened at the Indian box office with Rs 22 crore, followed by Rs 33.75 crore on Day 2 and Rs 26 crore on its third day. It witnessed a significant drop on its first Monday, collecting Rs 9.25 crore. Moreover, the film's total worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 144.13 crore.

Awarapan 2 matches Kabir Singh and Sooryavanshi

With its five-day run, Awarapan 2 has matched the pace of films such as Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh and Akshay Kumar's action thriller Sooryavanshi, which also reached the Rs 100 crore milestone in five days at the domestic box office.

More about Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2 is a sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan, which developed a cult following despite its modest theatrical performance. The film has benefited from nostalgia surrounding the original as well as its music and Emraan Hashmi's return to the franchise. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film also stars Shabana Azmi, Disha Patani, and Puran Gabbi in key roles. It is produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the banner Vishesh Films.

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Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 box office collection: Emraan Hashmi, Sunny Deol's films see huge drop