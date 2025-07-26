'Get your act together or you're not going to have Europe anymore': Trump sounds big immigration warning "On immigration, you better get your act together. You're not going to have Europe anymore," Trump warned.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that immigration is "killing" Europe and urged the continent to "get its act together" or there won't be any Europe left anymore. Speaking to reporters after landing in Scotland, Trump claimed that "many" European countries are facing a "horrible invasion" and need to act quickly.

"On immigration, you better get your act together. You're not going to have Europe anymore," he warned. "You got to stop the horrible invasion that's happening to Europe, many countries in Europe," he added.

Trump’s comments come despite his own European heritage. His father, Fred Trump, and mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, emigrated to the US from Europe.

Trump noted that "some" European leaders have successfully resisted immigration but have not received proper credit. “I could name them right now, but I'm gonna embarrass other ones. This immigration is killing Europe,” he said.

Trump boasts about US border crackdown

The US president also took the opportunity to highlight his hardline immigration stance at home. “As you know, last month, we had nobody entering our country. We took out a lot of bad people that got there,” he claimed.

Since returning to office in January, Trump has pursued an aggressive anti-immigration policy, vowing to lead the largest migrant deportation programme in US history. Thousands of undocumented immigrants have reportedly already been deported.

However, these policies have sparked widespread protests across the United States, which has the largest immigrant population in the world.

Trump’s visit to Europe and Scotland

During his trip to Europe, Trump plans to visit his two golf properties in Scotland and meet with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

His meeting with Starmer will focus on celebrating a trade deal already finalised. “It’s a great deal for both,” Trump said.

Over the weekend, Trump will stay at his Turnberry resort on Scotland’s west coast before heading to his golf property in Aberdeen on Monday. There, he is set to open a second golf course named in honour of his mother, who was born and raised on a Scottish island before emigrating to the US.

Trump is also expected to meet Scottish First Minister John Swinney, who had supported Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the 2024 US presidential election.