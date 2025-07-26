Trump blames Hamas for ceasefire collapse, backs Israeli escalation, urges 'finish the job' President Donald Trump blamed Hamas for the collapse of Gaza ceasefire talks, urging Israel to escalate its military campaign and “finish the job.” His administration withdrew from negotiations in Doha, signaling a shift toward pressure tactics over diplomacy.

US President Donald Trump on Friday blamed Hamas for the breakdown of ceasefire negotiations in Gaza, signaling strong support for Israel to escalate its military campaign in the region, CNN reported. Speaking to reporters at the White House before departing for a weekend trip to Scotland, Trump issued some of his harshest remarks yet on the conflict, saying, “I think they want to die, and it's very, very bad.” He added, “It got to be to a point where you're gonna have to finish the job.”

The comments mark a notable shift in tone from just weeks ago, when the Trump administration projected optimism over a potential deal that would end hostilities, free remaining hostages, and facilitate humanitarian aid deliveries into Gaza.

US pulls out of Doha talks

Earlier this week, Trump’s administration withdrew its negotiating team from ceasefire talks in Doha, Qatar, citing a lack of unity and sincerity within Hamas. Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East, said Hamas was not “coordinated” or “acting in good faith,” and confirmed his team is now pursuing “alternative options” to secure the release of hostages still held by the militant group.

Trump suggested that Hamas sees less strategic value in continued talks now that most hostages have been released. “Now we're down to the final hostages, and they know what happens after you get the final hostages. Basically, because of that, they really didn’t want to make a deal,” he said.

Disappointment in Netanyahu

When asked about his communication with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump called the interactions “sort of disappointing,” but stopped short of elaborating. Nonetheless, he expressed unequivocal support for Israel’s military response: “They’re gonna have to fight and they’re gonna have to clean it up. You’re gonna have to get rid of ‘em.”

Despite Trump’s hardline stance, officials from Egypt and Qatar — key intermediaries in the negotiations — have framed the pause in talks as a typical occurrence in such high-stakes, complex discussions. A senior Israeli official also told reporters the talks had “not at all” collapsed.

Pressure tactics or policy shift?

US officials said the withdrawal and Trump's firm rhetoric are intended to pressure Hamas to return to the negotiating table. State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce emphasised, “There are many tools in President Trump's tool chest, many options that Special Envoy Witkoff has.”

Humanitarian aid remains a flashpoint in the conflict. Trump defended the US role in relief efforts, noting Washington had provided $60 million in aid. “People don’t know this — and we didn’t get any acknowledgement or thank you — but we contributed $60 million to food and supplies and everything else,” Trump said. “We hope the money gets there, because you know, that money gets taken. The food gets taken.”

However, an internal U.S. government review has found no evidence of widespread diversion or theft of US-funded aid by Hamas, according to CNN.

Global reactions

Trump’s comments came just hours before his scheduled meeting in Scotland with newly elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who on Friday criticised Israel’s military escalation as “indefensible.”

In Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron announced France would recognise a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in September — a move expected to increase diplomatic pressure on both Israel and the US Trump dismissed the decision: “The statement doesn’t carry any weight. He’s a very good guy. I like him. But that statement doesn’t carry weight.”

With ceasefire talks stalled and violence in Gaza ongoing, the international community faces growing urgency to prevent a wider humanitarian disaster. Trump’s remarks and diplomatic repositioning suggest Washington is shifting away from mediation efforts and toward backing a decisive Israeli military resolution to the conflict.

As the death toll climbs and humanitarian needs grow more dire, it remains unclear whether the Trump administration’s strategy will break the deadlock — or further entrench it.

