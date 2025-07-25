Trump, Fed Chair Powell argue on live TV over renovation costs | Watch Trump has repeatedly criticised Powell, saying he has been "too late" on rate cuts. However, on Friday, he expressed confidence that the Fed will soon start reducing interest rates.

Washington:

An argument on Friday broke out between US President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chairperson Jerome Powell on live TV after the former questioned the latter over the renovation costs of the Fed's headquarters in Washington, DC. Trump arrived at the Fed's headquarters earlier in the day, making him the first the US President to visit the Federal Reserve.

"So, we are taking a look. It looks like it's about USD 3.1 billion (the renovation budget). It is up a bit, or a lot..." said Trump upon his arrival. To this, Powell shook his head and said: "I'm not aware of that. I haven't heard that from anybody at the Fed."

He maintained that the renovation costs are USD 2.5 billion.

Trump later showed him a paper about the same, but Powell said that the US President was adding a "third building to the total." Replying to Powell, Trump said that it was the building "that was being built".

"It's a building that was built five years ago... it's not new," said Powell in his reply to Trump.

"So, we are going to take a look, see what is happening," said Trump, asking Powell whether he expects anymore additional crossovers. "Don't expect them..." said Powell in his reply.

Trump continues to criticise Powell

Trump has repeatedly criticised Powell, saying he has been "too late" on rate cuts. However, on Friday, he expressed confidence that the Fed will soon start reducing interest rates. "I think we had a very good meeting on interest rates. And [Powell] said to me ... very strongly, the country is doing well..." Trump said.

"I got that to mean that I think he’s going to start recommending lower rates," the US President added.

Powell has been reluctant to reduce interest rates and wants to see the impact of Trump's tariffs. He has repeatedly said that the central bank would have reduced interest rates had the US President not imposed tariffs, which have caused economic uncertainty in the country.

