France lifts airport transit visa requirement for Indian passport holders

Paris:

France has scrapped the requirement for airport transit visas for Indian nationals, effective April 10, the French Embassy in India said on Thursday. Indian passport holders will no longer need a transit visa while passing through the international zones of French airports during layovers en route to a third country.

"As of 10 April 2026, holders of ordinary Indian passports no longer require an Airport Transit Visa (ATV) when transiting through the international zone of any airport in France, as announced by President Macron during his recent India visit. #ChooseFrance," the embassy said.

The decision comes after a decree revising the 2010 rules on entry documents and visa requirements for foreign nationals. The updated decree was adopted and published in the official gazette on April 9, 2026.

Macron announced measures to ease Indian nationals' travel

Earlier in February, during India visit French President Emmanuel Macron had announced that measures would be taken to ease Indian nationals' travel via France.

In this regard, an official press release from the French Embassy in India said, "During his recent visit to India in February 2026, French President Emmanuel Macron had announced that measures would be taken to ease Indian nationals' travel via France. Subsequent to President Macron's statement, a decree amending that of 10 May 2010 regarding the documents and visas required for the entry of foreigners into French territory was adopted, and published in the Official Gazette (Journal Officiel) on April 9, 2026".

It further noted, "Consequently, with effect from 10 April 2026, Indian nationals possessing an ordinary passport are no longer required to hold an airport transit visa when passing through the international zone of airports located on French territory."

The statement noted that the measure applies to passengers remaining in the international zone during a layover at a French airport en route to a third country.

India welcomes the move

India welcomed the operationalisation of visa-free transit for Indian nationals transiting via French airports. Speaking at the weekly press briefing in the national capital, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the discussion for the removal of the transit visa requirement for Indian passport holders was agreed during the meeting between PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai earlier this year.

Jaiswal said, "The government of France has now operationalised this agreement, and Indian nationals transiting through mainland France exclusively by air will no longer need a transit visa with effect from April 10, 2026".

The decision reflects the enduring partnership between India and France, elevated to the level of a special global strategic partnership during the recent visit of President Macron, and further facilitation of the smoother movement of people and enhanced people-to-people ties.

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