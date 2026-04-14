India–France review partnership in key meet, emphasise defence and civil nuclear cooperation

Paris:

India and France held high-level talks in Paris to assess their growing partnership across key sectors, including defence, civil nuclear energy, space and digital technology. The discussions took place at a time of heightened tensions in West Asia, which also featured in the agenda.

The meeting was conducted under the India-France Foreign Office Consultations framework, bringing together Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Martin Briens, Secretary-General of the French Foreign Ministry. Both sides reviewed ongoing cooperation and explored ways to strengthen ties further.

During his visit, Misri also met French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic advisor to the French President. His trip to France followed a three-day visit to the United States.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two countries examined progress in their bilateral relationship, particularly after elevating ties to a Special Global Strategic Partnership. The review also considered the outcomes of French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India earlier this year.

"Both sides undertook a comprehensive review of the progress made in various facets of the bilateral relationship, especially in context of the elevation of ties to Special Global Strategic Partnership and the visit of President (Emmanuel) Macron to India in February," the MEA said on Misri-Briens meeting.

The talks also focused on economic priorities, including efforts to boost trade and strengthen economic security. Both nations shared the goal of increasing the number of Indian students studying in France and discussed the possibility of doubling bilateral trade, especially in view of the ongoing negotiations for the India–EU free trade agreement.

"The discussions encompassed strategic areas of bilateral cooperation including defence, civil nuclear energy, space, cyber and digital, AI, institutional dialogue mechanisms, and initiatives fostering people-to-people exchanges and cultural ties," the MEA said in a statement.

Global and regional issues dominate discussion

Global and regional issues were also part of the discussions. These included cooperation on climate change, environmental protection and health, as well as developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

"The two sides also exchanged views on global issues such as cooperation in the environment, climate change and health, cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, trilateral dialogues, joint development projects in third countries, as well as developments in West Asia and Ukraine," it said.