Ex-NASCAR driver among seven killed in plane crash in North Carolina | VIDEO

Seven people lost their lives after a business jet crashed shortly after takeoff in North Carolina in the United States (US). According to officials, the plan had departed from the Statesville Regional Airport, but crashed while it was trying to return and land.

It is not clear on what led to the crash, officials said, adding that the flight was registered to a company run by Biffle, which is known for making helicopters and single and multi-engine planes.

The victims include retired NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and his family -- wife, Cristina, and children Ryder (5) and Emma (14). Others were identified as Dennis Dutton, his son Jack, and Craig Wadsworth.

“Each of them meant everything to us, and their absence leaves an immeasurable void in our lives,” the family said in a joint statement.

55-year-old Biffle had won over 50 races across NASCAR's three circuits, including 19 at the Cup Series level. NASCAR has said that it is in shock following the plane crash and Biffle's death.

“Greg was more than a champion driver; he was a beloved member of the NASCAR community, a fierce competitor, and a friend to so many,” NASCAR said. “His passion for racing, his integrity, and his commitment to fans and fellow competitors alike made a lasting impact on the sport.”

Eyewitnesses shocked; probe launched

The incident left the eyewitnesses shocked. Recalling the moment, Joshua Green of Mooresville said the incident was 'scary'. “We were like, Oh my gosh! That's way too low,” Joshua said.

Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration have said that they are conducting an investigation on what led to the crash. So far in 2025, the US witnessed 1,331 crashes which are currently being investigated by the NTSB. In 2024, this number was 1,482.