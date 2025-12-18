Trump announces USD 1776 cash package to each US soldier before Christmas as 'warrior dividend' Linking the payment to the country’s founding year, Trump said more than 1.45 million military personnel will receive US 1,776 each before Christmas

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has announced a special cash payout for American troops, describing it as a warrior dividend to honour the service and sacrifice of the armed forces.

Linking the payment to the country’s founding year, Trump said more than 1.45 million military personnel will receive US 1,776 each before Christmas. He said the amount reflects the year 1776 and is meant as a gesture of recognition for those serving in uniform.

Addressing the nation on Wednesday local time, Trump said that higher revenue from tariffs, along with the recently passed spending legislation, had made the payment possible. He said the cheques were already being sent and added that no one deserved the payout more than members of the military.

Who will receive the warrior dividend

The one time payment will be given to active duty service members in pay grades O 6 and below who are serving as of November 30, 2025. Reserve component members on active duty orders of 31 days or more as of the same date are also eligible for the warrior dividend.

Trump repeats ending 8 wars claim

Trump on Thursday reiterated his claim of having settled 8 global conflicts, saying the United States had neutralised Iran’s nuclear threat through air strikes on key facilities.

Trump also took credit for restoring peace in Gaza, claiming that Hamas returned both living and deceased hostages to Israel following US intervention.

“I restored American strength, settled 8 wars in 10 months, destroyed the Iran nuclear threat and ended the war in Gaza, bringing for the first time in 3000 years peace to the Middle East and securing the release of the hostages, both living and the dead,” he said.

Trump also said the United States adopted a tough approach towards illegal immigration, claiming that no illegal immigrants had entered the country during his second term so far, which he described as an impossible achievement.

“Starting on day 1, I took immediate action to stop the invasion of our southern border. For the past 7 months, zero illegal aliens have been allowed into our country, a feat which everyone said was absolutely impossible,” he said.

Also read: Trump boasts of settling eight wars, says 'zero illegal aliens' entered US in past seven months