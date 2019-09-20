Image Source : AP Ex-Afghan Prez asks US to resume peace talks

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has called on the US government to resume peace talks with the Taliban militant group and the negotiations "should be transparent and clear".

During a press conference on Thursday Karzai said: "Today I am calling on the US government to resume peace talks with the Taliban... We must strive for peace, and the Taliban must know they will need to share power in Afghanistan," TOLO News reported.

"In dealing with the US alone, the Taliban will not rule in Afghanistan-they must negotiate with Afghans."

US President Donald Trump quashed the peace talks with the Taliban after the group claimed responsibility for a suicide attack in Kabul that killed 12, including an American soldier, on September 8.

Karzai believes that China, Russia, Germany and a number of neighbouring countries are trying resume the peace talks between the US and Taliban: "We hope these countries increase their efforts for peace".

The former leader also called on the Taliban to stop killing civilians.

"By conducting attacks and killing Afghans you will not defeat the US in Afghanistan... We will have peace when we come together

"No one wants an interim government in Afghanistan, it's not in anyone's interest. We want peace in Afghanistan," he added.

Karzai's remarks come ahead of the Afghan presidential election on September 28.

