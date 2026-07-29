Amritpal Singh added to FBI's 'most wanted' list over alleged role in international drug trafficking network

Washington:

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has added an Indian national Amritpal Singh to its 'most wanted' list, alleging his involvement in an international drug trafficking network operating across North America. According to the FBI, the 30-year-old is wanted for his alleged role in a conspiracy involving the trafficking of cocaine and methamphetamine. The agency has also urged the public to come forward with any information that could help trace his whereabouts.

The FBI claims that Amritpal Singh is associated with the Ravinder Dhanda Organised Crime Group, which is allegedly based in Canada's Vancouver. Investigators allege that the syndicate operated a cross-border drug trafficking network supplying narcotics across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The agency has accused Amritpal Singh of participating in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine as part of the alleged criminal enterprise.

Federal arrest warrant issued in Los Angeles

According to the FBI, a federal arrest warrant was issued against Amritpal Singh by a US District Court in Los Angeles on June 23, 2026. The agency has identified him as an Indian citizen, stating that he was born on January 7, 1996. To assist in the search, the FBI has also released a 2024 photograph of the accused and appealed to the public to immediately report any information regarding his location.

Case under investigation by FBI's Los Angeles Field Office

The investigation is currently being handled by the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office, which continues to probe the alleged international drug trafficking network. The agency has not disclosed further operational details but has requested anyone with credible information about Amritpal Singh to contact law enforcement authorities.

Crackdown on transnational organised crime intensifies

Authorities in India, the United States and Canada have stepped up cooperation against organised crime networks linked to Punjab in recent years. Several investigations have focused on gangs allegedly involved in drug trafficking, extortion and other organised criminal activities, with law enforcement agencies sharing intelligence across borders to dismantle transnational networks.

Action follows intensified focus on overseas gangster networks

The crackdown on North America-based organised crime networks gained further momentum after the killing of Punjab Police Inspector Gurpreet Singh in Nangal. Investigators examined the possible role of overseas-based gangsters and their associates in that case and other criminal investigations. Following those developments, Indian agencies strengthened coordination with law enforcement authorities in the United States, Canada and other countries to target cross-border organised crime. While the FBI has placed Amritpal Singh on its 'most wanted' list and levelled serious allegations against him, the accusations remain subject to investigation and judicial proceedings.

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