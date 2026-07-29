Thailand holiday package ends up getting 3 Indians abducted in Pattaya; how the nightmare unfolded

Bangkok:

What was supposed to be a budget beach holiday in Thailand turned into a nightmare for three Indian tourists, who were allegedly lured with a fake travel package, abducted, and held captive by a gang of five fellow Indian nationals allegedly acting on the instructions of a Pakistan-linked mastermind, according to local media reports.

The five suspects were arrested at a hotel in Bangkok's Khlong Tan area on Tuesday while they were waiting to board an outbound flight, the Bangkok Post reported, citing the police.

About the kidnappers

The five suspects were arrested from a hotel in Bangkok's Khlong Tan area on Tuesday while allegedly waiting to board an outbound flight, the Bangkok Post reported, citing police.

The accused have been identified as Avtar Singh (38), Jagjit Singh (38), Rambalak Kumar (24), Sukhbir Singh (37) and Kulra Singh (27).

Pakistani national orchestrated kidnapping plot

During questioning, the suspects told investigators they had been instructed by a Pakistani national, whom they had been in contact with through a chat application over the past month, to abduct three Indian tourists.

According to the report, the alleged mastermind is believed to be based in Dubai and had planned to receive ransom payments in cryptocurrency. Police said the accused were promised valuables, cash and airline tickets out of Thailand after carrying out the operation.

Victims lured with fake holiday package

The three Indian tourists were allegedly enticed to Pattaya with what was advertised as a low-cost seven-day holiday package.

Instead of a vacation, they were taken to a house where they were held captive for several days and allegedly tortured before being rescued by police on Monday evening.

Embassy alert led to rescue operation

The investigation began after the Indian Embassy in Thailand alerted Chonburi Immigration Police and Pattaya City Police on July 21 following complaints from the victims' relatives, according to The Nation newspaper.

Family members reportedly shared video call recordings showing the victims with their hands and feet bound while they were allegedly being assaulted. The kidnappers allegedly demanded a ransom of INR 40 lakh (USD 41,831) from the family of each victim.

Police raid frees three hostages

Acting on intelligence inputs and security camera footage, police raided a two-storey townhouse in Pattaya on Monday and rescued the three Indian men, identified as Mohit (23), Ashish (24) and Himanshu (20).

Investigators said the victims were found confined separately on the second floor with their hands and feet tied and their mouths taped. Police added that the men showed visible signs of physical assault.

During the raid, investigators recovered adhesive tape, a wooden object allegedly used in the assaults, and red spray paint. Police believe the spray paint was used to stage photographs and videos of the victims that were sent to their families to pressure them into paying the ransom.

The rescued men also told investigators that another Indian national had allegedly been held captive at the same property before they arrived and was released after his relatives reportedly paid about INR 30 lakh in ransom.

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