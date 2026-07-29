Pellet guns, electric batons, lathis with nails used on students: Rahul demands Amit Shah's sacking

New Delhi:

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the "brutal" action against students protesting paper leaks in Delhi last week, alleging that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was responsible for the use of force.

Addressing a press conference after a stormy debate on the Anti-Paper Leak Bill in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi argued that the Delhi Police functions under the MHA and that the security forces deployed to disperse protesters in the national capital also fall under the ministry's control.

Claiming to have met injured students, Gandhi alleged that he had seen pellet injuries and accused the police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) of using electrically charged batons and nail-studded lathis during the protests.

"The Home Minister is either incapable if he was unaware of the brutal force used against the students, or he is culpable if he knew about it," Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi further alleged that students protesting in Delhi were subjected to excessive force, claiming they were hit with pellet guns and physically assaulted by the police.

He said he had seen medical certificates from AIIMS documenting injuries and referred to videos that purportedly showed a police officer slapping a minor. Gandhi described the alleged use of force against students as a serious issue and further claimed that members of the Bajrang Dal were being mobilised to intimidate protesters and discourage future demonstrations.

Opposition not allowed to speak: Rahul

The Congress leader also accused the government of suppressing Opposition voices in Parliament, alleging that Opposition MPs were not being allowed to speak during the debate on the Anti-Paper Leak Bill.

"Multiple times, I asked the Speaker to bring order to the House so that I could speak, but I was not allowed. The excuse was that I said something about Amit Shah, that he was responsible for the brutality that was carried out... I was given an assurance that if I apologise, I will be allowed to speak. I will never apologise to the BJP, RSS or any other person associated with them," he said.

"I was asked to apologise, but I will never ever apologise to the BJP, the RSS or any other person," Gandhi said, referring to the uproar in the Lok Sabha over his remarks on the police action against protesting students.

His comments came after a heated exchange in the House, where Treasury bench members demanded that Gandhi apologise for alleging that Amit Shah had authorised the use of force against students. The BJP rejected the allegations as baseless, while the government maintained that no order to open fire had been issued during the protests.

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