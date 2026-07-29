India condemns attacks on maritime vessels in Hormuz, calls West Asia escalation 'deeply concerning' at UN

United Nations:

India strongly condemned the recent attacks on several maritime vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, describing the escalating hostilities in West Asia as "deeply concerning." Calling for restraint at the UNSC, New Delhi urged all parties to ensure the restoration of safe and unimpeded navigation and trade through international waterways.

Describing West Asia as a region of "immense importance" to India, Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, said that "after a brief pause in the ongoing conflict in the region, there has been a worrying resumption of attacks and escalation of hostilities. This is deeply concerning, and India calls for an immediate de-escalation of tensions."

India calls for return to dialogue and diplomacy

Addressing a UN Security Council open debate on the Situation in the Middle East on Tuesday, Harish voiced India's strong condemnation over attacks on several vessels – GFS Galaxy, MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa among them - during their transit through the Strait of Hormuz this month.

"Several Indian citizens were injured, including some seriously, one Indian tragically lost his life, and one is missing, in these attacks. India has consistently condemned acts of violence targeting seafarers and disrupting free and safe navigation through international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

India strongly advocates a return to dialogue and diplomacy in the interests of peace, security and stability in the region. "The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," Harish said.

Amid the US-Israel war against Iran, the UN has noted that following attacks on commercial vessels from July 6, Iran declared the Strait of Hormuz closed again on July 11. Daily transits, which exceeded 100 before the conflict and had recovered to 49 by July 7, fell to as low as 8–15 by mid-July, the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific has said.

India's trade and energy supply chains linked to West Asia region

Harish said India's stakes in the security and stability of the West Asia region are high and noted that India's trade and energy supply chains are strongly linked to the West Asia region.

Highlighting the economic importance of the region, the UN Ambassador said India has annual bilateral trade of around $180 billion, cumulative foreign direct investment (FDI) exceeding $31 billion, and receives more than $52 billion in remittances annually from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries alone. He said these strong economic ties have a direct bearing on India's economy and energy security.

Harish also pointed out that nearly 10 million Indians live and work in the Gulf region, stressing that "their safety and well-being are a key priority for us."

India also told the Security Council that the world's focus on the Strait of Hormuz must not divert "our attention away from the dire humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip". The loss of civilian lives and destruction of civilian infrastructure are pressing concerns that the international community must act on immediately, with a deep sense of urgency, Harish said, adding that India is firmly committed to efforts that make a tangible impact on the daily lives of the Palestinians and Delhi's development assistance amounts to around 175 million dollars.

He added that the international community should simultaneously press ahead for a sustainable and durable political solution. "India believes that a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine living side by side in peace with Israel, within secure and recognised borders, is essential to a comprehensive and lasting solution," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

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