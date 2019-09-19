Image Source : PTI 7 killed, 85 injured in Afghan truck bomb blast

At least 7 people were killed and 85 injured due to a truck bomb explosion near a government hospital in Afghanistan's Zabul province on Thursday, officials said.

The blast took place at around 6 a.m. and a number of office buildings and houses were severely damaged, TOLO News reported.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) office is also located close to the hospital but officials say no NDS employee was killed or injured in the incident.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the blast and said the target was the NDS office.

