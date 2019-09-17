Tuesday, September 17, 2019
     
Islamabad cautions Kabul on leaning on India

Recently, three Pakistani soldiers were killed and one injured, in firing during the construction of a wall along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

IANS IANS
Islamabad Published on: September 17, 2019 7:44 IST
Pakistan and Afghanistan flags

Pakistan has asked Afghanistan to guard against playing into the hands of India, amid tensions in the region.

Citing officials, The Nation reported that several senior Pakistani officers had reminded Afghanistan of their country's role in maintaining peace in the war-torn nation, and that thousands of Afghan refugees had taken shelter in Pakistan.

"We believe India is misguiding Afghanistan, told Afghanistan to ensure peace along the border. We would not tolerate cross-border attacks," said an official.

Another Pakistani official reportedly told Afghanistan to not mistake its "softness" as "weakness", and Pakistan had the right to reply back.

