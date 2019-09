Image Source : AP 8 killed in explosion near President's campaign gathering in Afghanistan

At least 8 people were killed, while more than 30 were injured in a blast in Afghanistan's Parwan. The explosion was reported close to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's campaign gathering.

Soon after the suicide attack, Parwan province was hit by another blast, which was reported in PD9 Kabul city.

More details are awaited.