247 new COVID-19 deaths reported in US in a day, total confirmed cases surpass 68,000 mark

Image Source : AP Coronavirus confirmed cases in US surpasses 13,000 mark.

The United States is facing the brunt of deadly coronavirus as the country reported over 13,347 new cases and over 247 deaths in one single day. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in US has surpassed 68,203, becoming number 3 country to have maximum number of confirmed cases after China and Italy. There are about 66782 active cases out of which 1,452 are critical. Meanwhile, the global coronavirus positive cases toll is over 4,70,000 and more than 21,000 deaths have been reported so far. India has so far reported 606 confirmed cases and 10 deaths. Almost half of the world population is under lockdown as according to experts, it is the most effective way to contain the deadly virus from further spreading.

India has also been put under 21-day lockdown after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday requested citizens to maintain social distancing and seriously follow lockdown. The Prime Minister said it is very important for every citizen to obey the lockdown because if we fail to do so and virus spreads further then India will be in big trouble whose impact would be devastating for all. PM Modi also addressed the nation on Wednesday evening and once again appealed everyone to follow the lockdown. Modi shared a WhatsApp number for people who are looking for information regarding coronavirus, asking citizens to remain vigilant and not to fall for any information without cross-checking it.

