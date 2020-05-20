Wednesday, May 20, 2020
     
Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 4.9 million, including more than 324,000 fatalities. More than 1,958,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this LIVE blog for latest on coronavirus and its global economic fallout

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 20, 2020 6:48 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 4.9 million, including more than 324,000 fatalities. More than 1,958,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus: 

Live updates :Coronavirus news, May 20

  • May 20, 2020 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    More than 1,958,000 COVID-19 infected patients recovered so far: Summary

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, Sidhant Mamtany and Sushmita Panda. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter  @sushmitapanda@rashihardaha@himaanshus@ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, and @SidMamtany for news, tips, photos, questions and comments.

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 4.9 million, including more than 324,000 fatalities. More than 1,958,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Deaths by country:

    United States- 93,533
    Italy- 32,169
    Spain- 27,778
    France- 28,022
    United Kingdom- 35,349
    Belgium - 9,108

    Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases cross 106,000-mark
    Coronavirus Death Toll in India: As of Thursday evening, the death toll stood at 3,302

