Image Source : AP Coronavirus cases in India surge to 106,750; death toll crosses 3,300

Coronavirus cases in India have risen to 1,06,750 while the death toll has notched up to 3,303. As per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there have been almost 5,611 new cases reported in the last 24 hours while the death toll has increased by 140. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state in India due to COVID-19. The latest figures put Maharashtra's cases at 37,136 and deaths at 1,325. With over 42,000 recoveries, India's recovery rate has gone up to 39.62%.

This is India's highest single-day spike in cases.

On Tuesday, India became the 11th country to rack up 1 lakh coronavirus cases after USA, Russia, Spain, Brazil, the UK, Italy, France, Germany, Turkey and Iran. As many as 15 countries across the world have a higher coronavirus death toll than India.

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Deaths** Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 Andhra Pradesh 2532 52 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 Assam 142 4 Bihar 1498 9 Chandigarh 200 3 Chhattisgarh 101 0 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 Delhi 10554 168 Goa 46 0 Gujarat 12140 719 Haryana 964 14 Himachal Pradesh 92 3 Jammu and Kashmir 1317 17 Jharkhand 231 3 Karnataka 1397 40 Kerala 642 4 Ladakh 43 0 Madhya Pradesh 5465 258 Maharashtra 37136 1325 Manipur 9 0 Meghalaya 13 1 Mizoram 1 0 Odisha 978 5 Puducherry 18 1 Punjab 2002 38 Rajasthan 5845 143 Tamil Nadu 12448 84 Telengana 1634 38 Tripura 173 0 Uttarakhand 111 1 Uttar Pradesh 4926 123 West Bengal 2961 250 Cases being reassigned to states 1096 Total number of confirmed cases in India 106750 3303

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage