Wednesday, May 20, 2020
     
Coronavirus cases in India surge to 106,750; death toll crosses 3,300

Coronavirus cases in India have risen to 1,06,750 while the death toll has notched up to 3,303. As per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there have been almost 5,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 20, 2020 9:30 IST
Coronavirus cases in India surge to 106,750; death toll crosses 3,300
Image Source : AP

Coronavirus cases in India surge to 106,750; death toll crosses 3,300

Coronavirus cases in India have risen to 1,06,750 while the death toll has notched up to 3,303. As per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there have been almost 5,611 new cases reported in the last 24 hours while the death toll has increased by 140. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state in India due to COVID-19. The latest figures put Maharashtra's cases at 37,136 and deaths at 1,325. With over 42,000 recoveries, India's recovery rate has gone up to 39.62%. 

This is India's highest single-day spike in cases.

On Tuesday, India became the 11th country to rack up 1 lakh coronavirus cases after USA, Russia, Spain, Brazil, the UK, Italy, France, Germany, Turkey and Iran. As many as 15 countries across the world have a higher coronavirus death toll than India. 

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Deaths**
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0
Andhra Pradesh 2532 52
Arunachal Pradesh 1 0
Assam 142 4
Bihar 1498 9
Chandigarh 200 3
Chhattisgarh 101 0
Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0
Delhi 10554 168
Goa 46 0
Gujarat 12140 719
Haryana 964 14
Himachal Pradesh 92 3
Jammu and Kashmir 1317 17
Jharkhand 231 3
Karnataka 1397 40
Kerala 642 4
Ladakh 43 0
Madhya Pradesh 5465 258
Maharashtra 37136 1325
Manipur 9 0
Meghalaya 13 1
Mizoram 1 0
Odisha 978 5
Puducherry 18 1
Punjab 2002 38
Rajasthan 5845 143
Tamil Nadu 12448 84
Telengana 1634 38
Tripura 173 0
Uttarakhand 111 1
Uttar Pradesh 4926 123
West Bengal 2961 250
Cases being reassigned to states 1096  
Total number of confirmed cases in India 106750 3303

