Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 12, 2020 8:50 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 20.5 million, including more than 744,000 fatalities. More than 13,427,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. Meanwhile, Russia has officially become the first country to register the world's first coronavirus vaccine. President Vladimir Putin himself endorsed the vaccine and said that the vaccine was safe to use and that one of his daughters had already been vaccinated.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga and much more in India and worldwide.

  • Aug 12, 2020 8:50 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    One unidentified terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter

    One soldier lost his life in action in the ongoing Pulwama encounter.Meanwhile, one unidentified terrorist also killed. One AK along with grenades, pouches & other war like stores recovered. Search operation underway

  • Aug 12, 2020 8:10 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Noida: Celebrations at ISKCON Temple in Sector 33 on Janmashtami today

    Celebrations at ISKCON Temple in Sector 33, on Janmashtami today. Temple officials say, "Darshan will be shown live on our YouTube channel and Facebook page, in the wake of COVID. Devotees are not allowed for darshan at the temple. All precautions have been taken."

     

  • Aug 12, 2020 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Himanshu Shekhar

    India celebrates Krishna Janmashtmi, prayers offered at ISKON temple Bengaluru

    India Tv - Krishna Janmashtami ISKCON temple in Bengaluru

    Image Source : PTI

    Bengaluru: Priests perform abhishek of Krishna-Radha idols during Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at ISKCON temple in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shailendra 

    In view of the coronavirus pandemic, ISKCON-Bengaluru is organising a virtual Krishna 'Janmasthtami'-2020 on August 11 and 12.

    The ISKCON, a religious organisation, is organising a 40-hour webcast 'Swagatam Krishna'.

    The event is being shown on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. 

  • Aug 12, 2020 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Janmashtami Special: Swami Ramdev reveals yoga asanas to manage stress

    Yoga guru Swami Ramdev reveals yoga asanas to manage stress and lead a healthy life | WATCH NOW 

  • Aug 12, 2020 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Light rain would occur over few isolated places of East Delhi, South Delhi, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad during next 2 hours: IMD

    • Light rain would occur over a few isolated places of East Delhi, South Delhi, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad during the next 2 hours: India Meteorological Department (IMD)
    • Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would occur over & adjoining areas of isolated places of Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Roorkee, Khataoli, Hastinapur, Nazibabad, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Agra, Tundla, Mathura & Muzaffarnagar during the next one & half hours: IMD
  • Aug 12, 2020 7:38 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Water level of Sharda Barrage in Banbasa of Chapawat dist rises after heavy rain

    Water level of Sharda Barrage in Banbasa of Champawat dist rises due to rise in the level of Sharda river following incessant rainfall. Officials say "We're monitoring. Water can affect 2 dists of the state and 10 dists of UP. People are being informed about situation"

     

  • Aug 12, 2020 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 20.5 million, death toll crosses 7.44 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues  Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter @sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, @SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 20.5 million, including more than 744,000 fatalities. More than 13,427,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    • USA 5,149,723
    • Brazil 3,013,369
    • India 2,152,020
    • Russia 882,347
    • South Africa 553,188

