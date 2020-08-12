17 Indian states see drop in active coronavirus cases in last 24 hours | Check List

Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIONAL 17 Indian states saw drop in active coronaviru s cases in last 24 hours

As India's COVID-19 recovery rate rises above 70 per cent, 17 states have seen a drop in active coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Latest MoHFW figures indicate that while over 60,000 new COVID-19 cases have come to light in the last 24 hours, over 56,000 people have recovered from the virus. This means that only 4,000 active cases were added in the overall tally in India. In the fine prints of India's COVID-19 numbers from last 24 hours, there have been 17 states across India that have seen a drop of COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

From Gujarat in the West to Tripura in the East, from Jammu and Kashmir in the North to Kerala in the South, 17 states have seen the active COVID-19 numbers go down in the last 24 hours.

Drop in COVID-19 active cases!

State Cases Dropped by Andhra Pradesh 176 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 Gujarat 31 Himachal Pradesh 35 Jammu and Kashmir 52 Jharkhand 153 Karnataka 302 Kerala 14 Madhya Pradesh 97 Odisha 454 Punjab 87 Rajasthan 133 Sikkim 21 Tamil Nadu 289 Telangana 32 Tripura 72 West Bengal 175

India's overall case tally has risen to 23 lakh with 16 lakh recoveries and 40,000 deaths. As many as 6 lakh people are still suffering from coronavirus in the country.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage