Wednesday, August 12, 2020
     
17 Indian states see drop in active coronavirus cases in last 24 hours | Check List

As India's COVID-19 recovery rate rises above 70 per cent, 17 states have seen a drop in active coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Latest MoHFW figures indicate that while over 60,000 new COVID-19 cases have come to light in the last 24 hours, over 56,000 people have recovered from the virus. This means that only 4,000 active cases were added in the overall tally in India. In the fine prints of India's COVID-19 numbers from last 24 hours, there have been 17 states across India that have seen a drop of COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi Updated on: August 12, 2020 10:15 IST
Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIONAL

From Gujarat in the West to Tripura in the East, from Jammu and Kashmir in the North to Kerala in the South, 17 states have seen the active COVID-19 numbers go down in the last 24 hours. 

Drop in COVID-19 active cases!

State Cases Dropped by
Andhra Pradesh  176

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

 2
Gujarat  31
Himachal Pradesh 35
Jammu and Kashmir  52
Jharkhand  153
Karnataka  302
Kerala  14
Madhya Pradesh  97
Odisha 454
Punjab 87
Rajasthan  133
Sikkim 21
Tamil Nadu  289
Telangana  32
Tripura 72
West Bengal  175

India's overall case tally has risen to 23 lakh with 16 lakh recoveries and 40,000 deaths. As many as 6 lakh people are still suffering from coronavirus in the country. 

