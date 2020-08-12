Image Source : AP Who is Kamala Harris — Indian-American Senator chosen by Joe Biden as running mate in 2020 elections

United States Democratic candidate Joe Biden has chosen Kamala Harris as his running mate in the US Presidential Elections 2020. This basically means that were Biden to win the forthcoming elections, Kamala Harris would become the Vice President of the United States. This is a big development since Kamala Harris would effectively become the first black woman in USA to compete not only for the VP post but on any major party presidential ticket. The announcement has been hailed by the Indian American community because of Harris’ Indian roots.

Who is Kamala Harris?

Kamala Harris, born in 1964 to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, spent much of her formative years in Berkeley, California. She has often spoken of the deep bond she shared with her mother, whom she has called her single biggest influence. Harris’ mother hails from Chennai.

Harris ran for the Democratic nomination for President of the United States in the 2020 election, briefly becoming a frontrunner before ending her campaign on December 3, 2019, citing a lack of funds to continue.

In announcing the pick, Biden called Harris a “fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants.” She said Biden would “unify the American people” and “build an America that lives up to our ideals.”

Harris launched her presidential campaign in early 2019 with the slogan “Kamala Harris For the People,” a reference to her courtroom work. She was one of the highest-profile contenders in a crowded Democratic primary and attracted 20,000 people to her first campaign rally in Oakland.

But the early promise of her campaign eventually faded. Her law enforcement background prompted skepticism from some progressives, and she struggled to land on a consistent message that resonated with voters. Facing fundraising problems, she abruptly withdrew from the race in December 2019, two months before the first votes of the primary were cast.

Black Votes Matter

By choosing Kamala Harris as his running mate, Joe Biden may have helped bring young Black Americans to the corner on Election Day. As per reports, less than half of the black American voters planned to vote for Biden, the presumed Democratic presidential nominee. But by picking Harris, a Black running mate, support for Biden is likely to go up significantly. Also given the recent turmoil in the country regarding the #BlackLivesMatter, and President Trump’s handling of it, the move could prove to be a game changer in what is being tipped as a touch and go election.

