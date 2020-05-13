Image Source : AP China reports 7 new coronavirus cases

China reported seven new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday. Six of them were in the northeastern province of Jilin where authorities have raised alert levels and suspended rail connections to once county where a cluster of unknown origin has appeared over recent days. Another 754 people are in treatment for being suspected cases or for having tested positive but not shown symptoms, while 104 people are in hospital undergoing treatment.

China has reported a total of 4,633 deaths among 82,926 cases.

On Tuesday, the government said it would conduct tests on all 11 million residents of Wuhan, the central industrial city where the virus was first detected late last year.

