Saturday, December 26, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Breaking News December 26 LIVE
Live now

Breaking News December 26 LIVE

Get all the latest news on coronavirus cases, news on the vaccine, business, politics, science, education and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 26, 2020 7:39 IST
Breaking News December 26
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News December 26

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 80 million, including 1,756,967 fatalities. As many as 56,460,732 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

Latest World News

Live updates :Breaking News December 26

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 26, 2020 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Delhi: 1 dead, 2 injured as fire breaks out at mask manufacturing unit in Mayapuri

    One dead and two rescued after a fire that broke out at a mask manufacturing unit in Delhi's Mayapuri.

US Election News

Top News

Latest News