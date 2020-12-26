Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, NDA ally, quits alliance in support of farmers protest

Image Source : HANUMAN BENIWAL FACEBOOK Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) led by Hanuman Beniwal quits National Democratic Alliance to protest the three new farm law.

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) led by Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday announced that it is quitting the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to protest the three new farm laws and in support of the farmers protest saying they do not want to stand with anyone who are not in support of farmers.

Beniwal, a Lok Sabha MP from Rajasthan's Nagaur, said this while addressing protesters at the Shahjahanpur-Kheda border in Rajasthan's Alwar. Beniwal's party is the second after Akali Dal to leave the NDA in wake of farmers protests.

Earlier, the RLP, only ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Rajasthan, resigned from three parliamentary committees in support of farmers' agitation against the Centre's agriculture-related laws. Beniwal was a member of parliamentary committees on industries; petroleum and natural gas; and petitions.

Mailing his resignation letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Beniwal said that he was disappointed as no action was taken on several issues raised by him.

"Despite the recommendations, if no action is taken then the importance of such structures loses all significance in a democratic system," he wrote in his letter.

