Magnitude-4.5 earthquake shakes Nepal

4.5-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal

Earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale jolted Nepal on Friday. According to the seismological department, the tremors were felt in the western part of the country. The epicentre of the Nepal earthquake in Baglung district, about 600 km west of Kathmandu, the National Seismological Department said. The agency said the earthquake was felt at 3:51 am in the western region.

There were no reports of any damage or loss of life resulting from the earthquake.

Nepal was hit by a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake in 2015 that left nearly 9,000 people dead and 22,000 others injured.

Around 6,00,000 structures in Kathmandu and other nearby towns were either damaged or destroyed.

