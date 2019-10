Image Source : PTI 4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Nicobar Islands

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted Nicobar Islands early Tuesday morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the quake occured at 6.36 a.m. and the epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 180 km.

No loss of life and property has been reported yet.

