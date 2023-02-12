'Like a godly scene': Lightning strikes Brazil's 100-foot Christ The Redeemer statue | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : FERNANDO BRAGA Lightning strikes Brazil's Christ The Redeemer statue

Brazil: Stunning images were captured after lightning striked atop 100-foot statue of Jesus Christ over Rio de Janeiro during a storm that hit coast of Brazil on Friday.

The photos of the lightning appeared nothing less than a godly scene as it hit atop the statue, giving an impression as if the 'God' is showcasing some 'supernatural power'.

The photos were captured by Fernando Braga who posted them on Instagram.

However, this phenomenon is not new to this place and especially this exact spot due to its height but what makes it special is that somebody was able to capture it.

The posts have gone viral on social media as on Instagram, it so far have received over 70 K views while on Twitter, the numbers have gone beyond 20 million.

Rio de Janeiro is a huge seaside city in Brazil, famed for its Copacabana and Ipanema beaches, 100 foot Christ the Redeemer statue atop Mount Corcovado, and for Sugarloaf Mountain, a granite peak with cable cars to its summit.

