Viral Video: Disabled delivery agent spotted driving unique wheelchair featured in Shark Tank

A biker recently spotted a specially-abled Zomato delivery agent driving a unique wheelchair while he was riding through traffic. The video of their interaction has gone viral on social media and left netizens in awe of the delivery man.

The clip, which was shared on Twitter by the biker named Himanshu, depicts him trailing a man on a motorized wheelchair. The delivery agent, dressed in a Zomato uniform, grins broadly when he notices he's being filmed and states that one should never give up in life. The video continues as the delivery agent speeds off after the traffic signals change to green and the vehicles begin to move.

"Hats off to this man #Zomato #zomatoindia," the man wrote in his tweet.

Watch the viral video below:

The video has received over 13.7k views and 250 likes. The food-delivery company also commented on the inspiring viral video with a GIF that said 'They're our heroes'.

Several users mentioned in the comments that a similar electric vehicle of the same company which made it to Shark Tank India Season 2. The pitch was made on the show by Neomotion's Siddharth Daga, Swostik Dash and Ashish Sharma. Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal commended the product and told the team that reducing the cost of the wheelchair could secure the company a Bharat Ratna award

