'Commend your leadership': Bill Gates lauds Modi govt's effort in dealing with COVID-19

'Commend your leadership': Bill Gates lauds PM Modi govt's effort in dealing with COVID-19

Microsoft founder and Gates Foundation co-chair Bill Gates on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi commending him for his leadership in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic in India. In a letter to PM Modi, Gates said, "We commend your leadership and the proactive measures you and your government have taken to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 infection rate in India, such as adopting a national lockdown..expanding focused testing to identify hot spots for isolation, quarantining, and care, and significantly increasing health expenditures to strengthen the health system response and promote R&D and digital innovation."

"I’m glad your government is fully utilizing its exceptional digital capabilities in its COVID-19 response and has launched the Aarogya Setu digital app for coronavirus tracking, contact tracing, and to connect people to health services," he further said.

He said it is grateful to see that PM Modi is seeking to balance public health imperatives with the need to ensure adequate social protection for all Indians.

