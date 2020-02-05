A triple-cocktail to treat Coronavirus? Doctors claim dramatic results

Image Source : File Image

While there has been a lot of fuss about the possible cures of Coronavirus, doctors in Thailand have claimed that a triple-cocktail of anti-virals used to treat flu and HIV showed dramatic results. According to the Thai doctors, a Chinese woman was found infected with Coronavirus. She was administered with the triple-cocktail combine. And, within 48 hours, the 71-year-old patient tested negative.

The woman was previously admitted to Hua Hin Hospital and later moved to Rajavithi hospital on January 29. Doctors claimed she had tested positive for coronavirus for 10 days but after exposure to the cocktail, she improved.

Doctor Kriengsak Attipornwanich said the lab result of positive on the coronavirus turned negative in 48 hours. "From being exhausted before, she could sit up in bed 12 hours later," he added.

Thailand's Health Ministry said the doctors combined the anti-flu drug oseltamivir with lopinavir and ritonavir, anti-virals used to treat HIV. The ministry said it was awaiting research results to prove the findings.

So far, Thailand has detected 19 confirmed cases of Coronavirus that is believed to have originated in China's Wuhan.

The death toll in China because of the virus has gone up to 490 while the number of confirmed cases has touched 24,300. The WHO has declared a global health emergency after coronavirus cases were reported in several parts of the globe.

