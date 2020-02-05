Coronavirus outbreak: Airbus shuts Chinese plant that assembles A320s passenger jets

The European aerospace giant Airbus has temporarily closed its plant in northern China that assembles A320 passenger jets, another business casualty of the disruptions caused by China’s battle against Coronavirus.

An Airbus statement gave no indication Wednesday of when the assembly facility in Tianjin might reopen. It said the company’s China operation is observing government requirements that employees work from home where possible.

It also said restrictions imposed on travel in China and internationally to slow the spread of the virus “are posing some logistical challenges” for the company and it is “monitoring any potential knock on effects to production and deliveries.”

