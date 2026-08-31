Former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro shares first photo from US detention, says 'we are standing firm'

New York:

Former Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro has shared the first known photographs of himself inside US custody since he was captured in January, offering a glimpse of the ousted leader nearly eight months after he was taken to the United States.

Maduro posted two photographs on his social media accounts on Sunday, August 30. In the images, he is seen wearing a grey tracksuit and white sneakers, smiling and making victory signs with his hands. The photographs appear to have been taken inside the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, where he remains in custody.

However, the photographs are not recent. The images carry a timestamp showing that they were taken on June 25, 2026, although they were released publicly only on August 30.

'A small gift of love and hope'

Maduro accompanied the photographs with a message addressed to his grandchildren, children and supporters. "I am sending these photos as a small gift to all my grandchildren, to the boys and girls, and to all the good people who love us," he wrote. He said he wanted his supporters to know that he and his wife, Cilia Flores, remained strong. "I want you to know that we are standing firm, with our hearts full of your love," Maduro said, thanking supporters for their words, gestures, prayers and solidarity.

In another part of the message, Maduro said he and his supporters would remain "strong, calm and confident", adding that "God is with us" and that Venezuela would rise again.

What do the photos show?

The two photographs show Maduro standing against a plain block wall inside what appears to be a detention facility. In one image, he is wearing glasses and holding both hands up in victory signs. In another, he holds his glasses in one hand while making a victory sign with the other.

Reports noted that Maduro appears thinner compared with earlier images from before his capture. The photographs were reportedly taken during the week of Father's Day in June. Their release on August 30 provided the first publicly known visual glimpse of Maduro inside US detention since his capture.

Maduro captured in January, faces US charges

Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were captured in Caracas during a US military operation in January and taken to the United States. They are being held in Brooklyn and face federal charges including drug trafficking and firearms-related offences, which they deny. Maduro has continued to describe his detention as illegitimate and has maintained his political stance despite being in US custody.

A US federal court has scheduled his trial for June 1, 2027, according to reports.

Photos emerge amid major US-Venezuela oil development

The release of the photographs came shortly after Maduro's successor, interim President Delcy Rodriguez, announced a major oil agreement involving the United States. The timing has drawn attention because Washington has been seeking greater control and involvement in Venezuela's oil sector following Maduro's removal. President Donald Trump has said the agreement would give the US access to Venezuela's vast proven oil reserves.

For now, Maduro remains in US custody while his legal case proceeds. His latest posts, however, offered supporters the first visual update on his condition since his capture, with the former Venezuelan leader using the images to project a message of resilience and faith.

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