'A Palestinian state one mile from Jerusalem like giving Al-Qaeda a state near New York': Netanyahu at UN Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing isolation at the international level over his actions in Gaza. The International Criminal Court (ICC) has even issued an arrest warrant against Netanyahu, accusing the Israeli PM of crimes against humanity.

New York:

Hinting that Israel will unlikely cease hostilities in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that Tel Aviv 'must finish the job' against Hamas. He made the remarks while speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York.

"Hamas teaches the children to hate Jews and destroy the Jewish state... These are the people you want to give a state? What you are doing is giving the ultimate reward to fanatics who perpetuated and supported the October 7 massacre. Giving Palestinians a state one mile from Jerusalem after October 7 is like giving Al-Qaeda a state one mile from New York City after September 11. This is sheer madness. It is insane, and we won't do it," Netanyahu said.

"I have surrounded Gaza with massive loudspeakers connected to this microphone in the hope that our dear hostages will hear my message... Our brave heroes, this is Prime Minister Netanyahu speaking to you live from the United Nations. We have not forgotten you, not even for a second. The people of Israel are with you. We will not falter, and we will not rest until we bring all of you home," he added.

Netanyahu faces isolation

The Israeli PM is facing isolation at the international level over his actions in Gaza. The International Criminal Court (ICC) has even issued an arrest warrant against Netanyahu, accusing the Israeli PM of crimes against humanity. However, the 75-year-old has denied the charges levelled against him and has remained firm over his actions in Gaza.

Netanyahu praises Trump

Netanyahu has also repeatedly praised Trump for supporting Israel, but the US President recently had said that there are limits, adding that he will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. The two leaders are also scheduled to meet each other on the sidelines of the UNGA session.

Over 65,000 Palestinians killed

So far, more than 65,000 Palestinians have lost their lives in the Gaza Strip due to Israel's actions following the October 7 attacks. Nearly 90 per cent of Gaza's population has also been displaced, causing a humanitarian crisis, with Netanyahu drawing ire from the global community.