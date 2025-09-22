Netanyahu says Israel will challenge 'slanderous propaganda' after UK, Australia, Canada recognise Palestine Speaking at the weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said that the world "will hear from us on this matter in the coming days," hinting at potential internal deliberations over annexing parts of the occupied West Bank.

Hours after the UK, Australia and Canada recognised Palestine as a state, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to respond firmly to the recent decisions of these countries saying Israel would challenge the "slanderous propaganda" at the United Nations and other international platforms. He also rejected the efforts to establish a Palestinian state which, he argued, would "endanger our existence and constitute an absurd prize for terrorism."

Speaking at the weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said that the world "will hear from us on this matter in the coming days," hinting at potential internal deliberations over annexing parts of the occupied West Bank.

Netanyahu yet to publicly disclose his plans

While Netanyahu has yet to publicly disclose his plan, he noted in a video message that Israel's response would follow his upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump next week, CNN reported.

The reaction from Netanyahu comes after Australia, Canada and the UK, in a coordinated effort, recognised the Palestinian State on Sunday, calling for a two-state solution. However, these countries said that Hamas must cease its existence immediately.

"Australia formally recognises the independent and sovereign State of Palestine. In doing so, Australia recognises the legitimate and long held aspirations of the people of Palestine to a state of their own," Australian Prime Minister's Office stated in a statement.

Israeli Foreign Ministry condemns action by these countries

However, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the action by these countries, stating that it would jeopardise the security in the region and is contrary to what it sought to achieve.

"Israel categorically rejects the one-sided declaration of the recognition of a Palestinian state made by the United Kingdom and some other countries. This declaration does not promote peace, but on the contrary - further destabilises the region and undermines the chances of achieving a peaceful solution in the future,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“Called by Hamas leaders ‘the fruits of the October 7 massacre’, the declaration not only rewards the biggest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust by a terror organisation that is calling and acting for the annihilation of Israel, but also solidifies the support Hamas enjoys," it added.

