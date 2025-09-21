UK, Canada and Australia recognise Palestine, despite opposition from Israel and US Despite opposition from the US and Israel, the UK and Canada on Sunday announced their decision to recognise the State of Palestine. Earlier in the day, Australia had also announced the same.

In a historic move, the United Kingdom (UK), Australia and Canada on Sunday officially recognised the State of Palestine despite opposition from the United States of America (USA) and Israel.

In a statement, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's office said Ottawa supports a two-state solution for 'lasting peace' in the Middle East, noting that the creation of "sovereign, democratic, and viable State of Palestine" is important for peace and security in the region.

Canada criticises Hamas, Israel

However, it criticised both Hamas and Tel Aviv, saying while the former has 'terrorised' people in Israel, the latter has 'oppressed' those in Gaza. It also urged Hamas to release all hostages that it had captured during the October 7 attacks. "Hamas has stolen from the Palestinian people, cheated them of their life and liberty, and can in no way dictate their future," his office said.

Carney's office further criticised Israel, saying Tel Aviv is "working methodically" to prevent the establishment of Palestine. It also accused Israel of killing thousands of civilians in Gaza and violating international law.

"It is in this context that Canada recognises the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel. Canada does so as part of a co-ordinated international effort to preserve the possibility of a two-state solution," it said.

"While Canada is under no illusions that this recognition is a panacea, this recognition is firmly aligned with the principles of self-determination and fundamental human rights reflected in the United Nations Charter, and the consistent policy of Canada for generations," it noted.

Starmer says revive hope of 'peace'

With the UK recognising Palestine, British PM Keir Starmer said he is trying to revive the hope of 'peace for those in Palestine and in Israel. In a video address, he announced the UK's step to recognise Palestine and said that a two-state solution is needed for peace in the Middle East.

"Today, to revive the hope of peace and a two-state solution, I state clearly as prime minister of this great country, that the UK formally recognises the state of Palestine," Starmer said. "In the face of the growing horrors in the Middle East we are acting to keep alive the possibility of peace and a two-state solution. That means a safe and secure Israel, alongside a viable Palestinian state. At the moment we have neither."

Opposition from US, Israel

However, the two countries faced opposition from the US and Israel for their step to recognise Palestine. Both the US and Israel are against the two-state solution, with President Donald Trump openly voicing his disapproval during his state visit to the UK this week.

"I have a disagreement with the prime minister on that score," Trump had said.