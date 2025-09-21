Hamas releases 'farewell' image of Israeli hostages as Gaza assault intensifies Israeli authorities estimate that roughly 20 hostages are still alive in Gaza, though U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated the actual number could be lower. Both Israel and the U.S. have pledged to recover the captives and eliminate Hamas.

Gaza:

Hamas’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, has released what it called a “farewell picture” of 48 Israeli hostages amid Israel’s escalating military campaign in Gaza City, Al Jazeera reported. The compilation, shared online on Saturday, included images of both living and deceased captives, each labeled “Ron Arad”- referencing the Israeli Air Force officer who disappeared in Lebanon in 1986 after being captured by the Amal Movement and later handed over to Hezbollah. His fate remains unresolved to this day.

Message aimed at Israeli leaders

Accompanying the images, Hamas issued a statement blaming Israeli political and military leaders. The group said: “Because of Netanyahu’s refusal, and Zamir’s capitulation, a farewell picture as the military operation in Gaza City begins.” The remarks targeted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has consistently rejected negotiation with Hamas, and Israeli army chief Eyal Zamir, who recently raised doubts over the government’s military strategy.

Fate of captives in Gaza

Israeli officials have estimated that around 20 hostages remain alive in Gaza, although US President Donald Trump suggested the figure may be even lower. Both nations have vowed to pursue the recovery of captives and the dismantling of Hamas. Hamas, however, has warned that Israeli airstrikes and ground operations threaten hostages’ lives, claiming some have already been killed in bombardments. The group further alleged that captives have been dispersed across different neighbourhoods within Gaza City.

Mounting pressure inside Israel

The release of the “farewell” image came ahead of planned demonstrations in Tel Aviv and other cities, where relatives of the captives and thousands of protesters continue to demand the government strike a deal with Hamas for their release and move toward ending the war. Earlier this month, Hamas released disturbing videos showing Israeli hostages- one appearing in critical condition and another digging his own grave. These publications drew condemnation from Israeli families, officials, and international allies including the United States.

Heavy civilian toll in Gaza

The conflict continues to inflict staggering humanitarian costs. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, Israeli strikes have killed at least 65,208 people and injured 166,271 since October 2023. Following Israel’s breach of the ceasefire on March 18, an additional 12,653 Palestinians have been killed and 54,230 wounded, Al Jazeera reported.

As Israel pushes deeper into Gaza City and Hamas steps up its propaganda warfare, fears for the remaining hostages’ lives have intensified, raising international pressure for a breakthrough in negotiations.