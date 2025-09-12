India joins 142 nations in favour of UNGA resolution on Palestine endorsing two-state solution India joined the 142 nations backing the resolution titled ‘Endorsement of the New York Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution’.

New York:

India on Friday voted in favour of a UN General Assembly resolution endorsing the 'New York Declaration' on the peaceful settlement of the Palestine issue and the implementation of the two-state solution. The resolution, introduced by France, was adopted with overwhelming support, as 142 nations voted in favour, 10 against, and 12 abstained. Among those opposing were Argentina, Hungary, Israel, and the US.

142 nations back Palestinian state

India joined the 142 nations backing the resolution titled ‘Endorsement of the New York Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution’. The declaration had been circulated at a high-level international conference in July at UN headquarters, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia.

In the declaration, leaders “agreed to take collective action to end the war in Gaza, to achieve a just, peaceful and lasting settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the effective implementation of the two-state solution, and to build a better future for Palestinians, Israelis and all peoples of the region”.

Call for Israel to end conflict

The document urged Israeli leadership to issue “a clear public commitment to the two-state solution, including a sovereign, and viable Palestinian State”. It further called on Israel to “immediately end violence and incitement against Palestinians, to immediately halt all settlement, land grabs and annexation activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, publicly renounce any annexation project or settlement policy, and put an end to settlers’ violence”.

The declaration reaffirmed "support for the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination”.

“Recent developments have highlighted, once again, and more than ever, the terrifying human toll and the grave implications for regional and international peace and security of the persistence of the Middle East conflict,” it stated.

“Absent decisive measures towards the two-state solution and robust international guarantees, the conflict will deepen and regional peace will remain elusive,” it added.

Asserting that “the war in Gaza must end now”, the declaration further emphasised that “Gaza is an integral part of a Palestinian State and must be unified with the West Bank. There must be no occupation, siege, territorial reduction, or forced displacement."

