Palestinian president calls for Hamas to surrender weapons: 'It will have no role in governing Gaza'

New York:

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas, in an address to a UN summit on a two-state solution on Monday called for Hamas to surrender its weapons to his forces and condemned the group's deadly attack on Israel.

"Hamas will have no role in governing (Gaza). Hamas and other factions must surrender their weapons to the Palestinian Authority," he said via video link, having been denied a visa to attend by the United States.

"We also condemn the killing and detention of civilians, including Hamas actions on October 7, 2023."

France, other countries recognise Palestinian statehood

The development comes after France and other countries recognised Palestinian statehood at the start of a high-profile meeting at the United Nations aimed at galvanizing support for a two-state solution to the Mideast conflict. More nations are expected to follow, in defiance of Israel and the United States.

French President Emmanuel Macron's announcement in the UN General Assembly hall received loud applause from the more than 140 leaders in attendance. The Palestinian delegation, including its UN ambassador, Riyad Mansour, could be seen standing and applauding as the declaration was made. Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian president, was seen applauding on a live-camera view after the US government banned him from attending the UN gathering in person.

Here’s what Macron said on Palestine

“True to the historic commitment of my country to the Middle East, to peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians, this is why I declare that today, France recognizes the state of Palestine,” Macron said.

The meeting and expanded recognition of Palestinian statehood are expected to have little if any actual impact on the ground, where Israel is waging another major offensive in the Gaza Strip and expanding settlements in the occupied West Bank.