Zurich Airport to develop Jewar Airport in Greater Noida. 10 things to know

Image Source : FILE Zurich Airport to develop Jewar Airport in Greater Noida (Representational image)

After a record-breaking financial bid for the greenfield airport in Jewar, the stage is all set for the third airport in Delhi-NCR with phase 1 to commence by 2023. The Switzerland-headquartered company -- Zurich Airport International AG -- made the highest per-passenger bid for the airport, outbidding competitors Delhi International Airport Limited, Adani Enterprises, and Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Limited.

The other three developers bidding for the upcoming greenfield airport were Delhi International Airport Limited, Adani Enterprises Limited, and the Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Limited. The global tender for the airport was floated on May 30 by the NIA, the nodal agency notified by Uttar Pradesh government for managing the project.

Here are few takeaways from the blockbuster financial bidding:

The financial bid by Zurich Airport International AG is the highest in the country's aviation sector so far. Under the proposal, the airport is expected to have six-eight runways once it becomes fully operational after all four phases are complete. The Zurich Airport offered a bid of Rs. 400.97 per passenger, followed by a bid of Rs. 360 by Adani Group. The airport in Jewar will be developed in four phases over the next 30 years. As per initial calculations, phase 1 will witness approximate traffic of 12 million passengers per annum, which is expected to increase to 70 million passengers per annum by the end of phase 4. The cost of the Jewar airport is set to increase from Rs 4,588 crore in the first phase to Rs 29,560 crores upon completion. The Jewar airport will also be aimed at reducing the burden on Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. It is proposed that the first phase will have two runways and two additional ones will come up in the following phase. To ensure easy mobility to and from the airport, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is planning to extend the Aqua Line towards the airport. The new airport will be located about 72 km from Delhi airport, 40 km from Noida and Ghaziabad, 28 km from Greater Noida, 65 km from Gurgaon and 130 km from Agra.

ALSO READ | Zurich Airport wins bid to build Jewar Airport in Greater Noida