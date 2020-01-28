'Shaheen Bagh will be vacated in less than an hour if...': BJP MP Parvesh Verma

BJP MP Parvesh Verma

BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma in an exclusive conversation with India TV said those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh have no knowledge about the act and are being misled by those fueling the agitation. Slamming women from the minority community who are protesting against the controversial act in Shaheen Bagh, the BJP MP from West Delhi constituency said they know nothing about the CAA and accused that they have been paid money by those who are the coordinators of these protests.

Parvesh Verma further claimed that coordinators of these protests who are fueling the agitation in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh will enter peoples' houses, rape their sisters and daughters.

The BJP MP once again reiterated that every protester in Shaheen Bagh will be removed in less than an hour if BJP is voted to power in Delhi elections. The entire procedure will be handled according to the law.

On being asked to respond on controversial statement by Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur who during an election meeting said, "desh ke gaddaron ko goli maaro (traitors or terrorists should be shot down), Parvesh said this is not something which is new... for a long time it has been said that desk ke gadaro or aatankwadi (terrorists) ko goli maaro..."

Verma added that the country is in safe hands till the time PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are in power, but don't know about the future.

On forthcoming Delhi elections, Parvesh Verma said he wants people to vote on the issue of development... if they have seen any new hospital or school building during Kejriwal's rule then vote for them but don't fall for freebies as it is being funded from taxpayers money.

