Mukesh was sexually abused in Tihar jail, claims his lawyer in SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday began hearing the plea of Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case, against the dismissal of his mercy petition by President Ram Nath Kovind on 17 January. Appearing for Singh, senior advocate Anjana Prakash said that Mukesh was sexually abused in Tihar jail.

Prakash reading out from Mukesh's petition said that he was sexually abused in the prison where he has been an inmate since 2013.

Mukesh's plea says he had a "living death" in the prison.

Reading out form Mukesh's plea, Prakash said that Mukesh's plea contends that the suicide of one of the accused was in fact a murder but "it fell on deaf years."

Prakash refers to Kehar Singh case which states that the President may scrutinize the records and may arrive at a different conclusion as regards guilt or sentence. This, however, does not amend or alter the judicial order or records, Prakash says

At every stage you have to apply your mind, you are playing with someone's life, Prakash argues

Justice Banumathi asked about the reason for raising the point of solitary confinement.

Prakash says it is a ground for commutation from death to life term and submits that the report on the same was not placed before the President.

Justice Banumathi says the petitioner should not have been put in solitary confinement.

Senior Counsel Anjana Prakash cites the precedent laid down in Sunil Batra vs Delhi Administration.

Justice Banumathi asks what the submission of the petitioner is in light of all the principles and points of law stated.

Prakash stresses that the point is that Mukesh was kept in solitary confinement.