Govt to launch massive wi-fi network in India, Cabinet gives nod. Check latest decisions

Image Source : PTI Cabinet has approved setting up of public WiFi networks called PM-WANI.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Centre's plan to launch massive wi-fi network in India. The cabinet gave nod to the setting up of public wi-fi networks to provide public wi-fi service through Public Data Offices without levy of any license fee.

The public wi-fi access network interface will be known as PM-WANI. The proposal is aimed at promoting growth of public wi-fi networks in the country.

"Cabinet has taken a decision to launch PM- Wi-fi Access Network Interface-to unleash a massive wi-fi network in the country. Public data centres will be opened in the country. There will be no licence, fee or registration for it," Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters today.

Other key cabinet decisions

Cabinet has approves Rs 22,810 crore outlay for Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana that aims at encouraging businesses to do fresh hiring. Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana, the government will for two years provide employee and employer contribution to the retirement fund for new hires by businesses and entities, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said. The scheme would till 2023 entail an outgo of Rs 22,810 crore and would benefit around 58.5 lakh employees.

The Cabinet also gave approval to USOF Scheme for providing mobile coverage in Arunachal Pradesh and two districts of Assam under the Comprehensive Telecom Development Plan for North Eastern Region. The project will provide mobile coverage to 2374 uncovered villages.

Cabinet has given green signal to the provision of submarine optical fibre cable connectivity between mainland (Kochi) and Lakshadweep Islands.

ALSO READ | BJP's win in Rajasthan local polls shows trust of poor, farmers in PM Modi: J P Nadda

Latest India News