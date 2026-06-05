Why India has strongly opposed Pakistan's planned assembly elections in Gilgit-Baltistan

New Delhi:

In a significant development, India on Friday lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over Islamabad's plans to hold general elections to the so called Gilgit-Baltistan assembly, stating that the region is Indian territory that has been "illegally and forcibly" occupied. In this regard, New Delhi asserted that such endeavours by Pakistan cannot "mask" the underlying issues of "grave" human rights violations, political repression, economic exploitation and denial of freedom in the territories illegally occupied by Pakistan.

"The government of India lodged a strong protest with Pakistan regarding the latter's plans to hold 'general Elections' to the so-called 'Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly', in the Indian territories illegally and forcibly occupied by Pakistan, scheduled for June 7," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

'Gilgit-Baltistan' is integral and inalienable parts of India: MEA

The MEA stated that India reiterated its well-known position that the entire Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the so-called 'Gilgit-Baltistan' are integral and inalienable parts of India as a result of "complete, legal and irrevocable accession" of Jammu and Kashmir to India in 1947.

"The government of India further emphasised that such endeavours by Pakistan cannot mask the underlying issues of grave human rights violations, political repression, economic exploitation and denial of freedom in territories illegally occupied by Pakistan," the MEA said in a statement.

India rejects Pakistan's attempt to bring material change in Gilgit-Baltistan

"The government of India categorically rejects any attempts by Pakistan to bring material change to areas under Pakistan's illegal occupation, and underlines that such actions cannot hide the fact that Pakistan illegally remains in possession of Indian territories, which it must vacate," the MEA said.

The Government of India categorically rejected any attempts by Pakistan to bring material change to areas under Pakistan's illegal occupation, and underlines that such actions cannot hide the fact that Pakistan illegally remains in possession of Indian territories, which it must vacate, as per the statement.

Meanwhile, PoJK human rights activist Amjad Ayub Mirza has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene on behalf of residents of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), alleging widespread rights violations and increasing pressure on political activists in the region.

According to Mirza, political and civil rights campaigners in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) are facing arrests, detentions, and other forms of repression. He claimed that numerous members and leaders of the Gilgit-Baltistan Awami Action Committee have been jailed in what he described as an effort to curb demands for political representation and economic rights.

It is imperative to note that the situation in occupied Gilgit Baltistan is also not satisfactory because people of Gilgit Baltistan, despite the iron fist control of Pakistan since 1947 and systematic brainwashing of the people, there is a strong resentment against Islamabad.

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